Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday expressed deepest condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. He wished for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the incident.

In a post from Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, shortly after the incident, R N Ravi, "Deeply pained and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives, including children, during a political rally in Karur. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this time of grief and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

A massive crowd at Vijay's election campaign in Karur turned chaotic on Saturday evening, resulting in a stampede that left 31 people dead and several injured. Multiple attendees had reportedly fainted during the rally, and some of them were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sources claimed that the overcrowding at the venue triggered the panic and subsequent stampede situation. Expressing shock over the incident, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the deaths in the incident.

In a post on X, Palaniswami said he has instructed former Minister MR Vijayabhaskar to personally visit the hospital and provide assistance to the injured.

In a post on X, the AIADMK leader wrote, "The news that more than 29 people lost their lives and several others fainted and are receiving treatment in the hospital due to the crowd chaos during the campaign meeting of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam party held in Karur, where its leader Vijay spoke, is both shocking and distressing."

"I express my deepest condolences and regret to the families of those who lost their lives. On behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I have instructed former Minister Mr. @OfficeofminMRV to personally visit the government hospital and provide assistance to those admitted there," he added. (ANI)

