Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Mayiladuthurai District on November 14 in wake of the forecast of heavy rainfall.

This comes as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Monday, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 13th and 14th.

The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm.

"Orange Alert! The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 13th and 14th. Stay safe, stay informed!" IMD said in a post on X.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, issued a forecast for November 13 and 14 for the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

"For November 14, light to moderate rain is expected at many places, with thunderstorms and lightning likely at one or two places. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal area," Kannan said.

Since the beginning of November, it has been raining widely. Last week, most places in Tamil Nadu received moderate to heavy rain, resulting in severe waterlogging and schools being shut down.

Earlier, State Minister of Housing and Urban Development, S Muthusamy, along with district administration officials, inspected and took stock of the situation in low-lying areas.

He also assured that action would be taken to build strong banks on the ponds.Waterlogging was reported in Erode because of the continuous heavy rainfall.

In low-lying areas, rainwater mixed with drain water, inundating houses. Residents demanded a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in the area.

Parts of the Madurai district were also left inundated due to the incessant rainfall in the state. (ANI)

