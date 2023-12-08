Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8 (ANI): A couple from Kerala died after the car in which they were travelling in fell into the Kollidam River in Tamil Nadu's Trichy on Friday.

According to police, the accident occurred on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway when the couple was travelling to Chennai from Trichy airport.

Trichy City Police and Fire Department rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased couple to the Trichy government hospital.

The police are investigating the incident. (ANI)

