Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7 (ANI): In a combination of tradition, religion, splendour, and sacrifice, a large number of devotees including children on Sunday celebrated the 'Flower Kavadi Festival' in the Thoothukudi district.

Devotees carry 'kavadi', a wooden pole with two baskets that contain offerings to the deity and symbolize ceremonial offerings. The devotees carry the kavadi for various reasons, such as to ask for forgiveness, to seek blessings, or to fulfil a vow.

The Kalugasalamoorthy temple also known as the Kalugumalai Murugan temple was opened early in the morning on Sunday and a wake-up ceremony was held.

Hundreds of devotees along with their flower kavadis joined in the Malar Kavadi procession from the temple premises on Sunday.

The kavadis are decorated with flowers and peacock feathers. Among other things, these kavadis can weigh up to 30 kg.

After the procession, devotees dedicated special offerings at the temple which was followed by 'Pushpanjali' with flowers brought in through the flower kavadis.

Tamil Nadu Muruga Devotees Association State Special President Tavathiru Kumaragurupara Swami, Manamadurai Sri Maha Panchamukha Pratyangira Devi's Sakta Monastery Swami Mataji, Swami Atmananda and several others graced the event.

The event also saw the participation of a large number of devotees from Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Rajapalayam, Kalgakumalai and surrounding areas.

The devotees were given food and prasadam after the special Maheshwara Pooja at the temple. (ANI)

