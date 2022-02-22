Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin rejoiced by DMK's lead in the urban local body polls in the state on Tuesday said that results portray recognition of the Dravidian model and certification of good governance to his government.

"As DMK led UPA alliance are winning with huge margins, I thank people. This is a certificate given to the last 9 months of our governance. This is a reorganisation for the Dravidian model," said Stalin.

The local body elections across were held Tamil Nadu almost after nine months of 2021 assembly polls in which DMK won 133 seats on its own in the 234-member assembly.

Meanwhile, as per the state election commission, DMK is leading 128 wards out of the results declared for 164 wards in Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation, followed by AIADMK (15), Congress (9), INDPT (4), CPI (M) (2), MDMK (2), CPI (1), BJP (1), among others in 200 wards constituency.

The urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.

There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts. (ANI)

