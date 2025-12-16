Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16 (ANI): Members of the Narikuravar community staged a vibrant procession in Madurai on Tuesday, urging the Tamil Nadu government to implement the Madras High Court's directive to light the lamp atop the Deepathoon on the stone pillar at Thirupparankundram hill.

Dressed as deities and raising slogans, the community highlighted their cultural and religious demands. The protesters also urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate action to facilitate the lamp lighting at the hilltop.

The procession, which began from the Anna Bus Stand area, moved towards the Madurai District Collectorate with participants dressed as Lord Murugan, Valli, Rama, Anjaneya, Perumal, Narayanan, and other deities, reflecting the community's rich cultural heritage.

As they marched, they raised slogans of "Arogara, Arogara," calling for the lamp at the Deepathoon to be illuminated in accordance with the court directive. The event highlighted the community's cultural and religious sentiments and its push for recognition and compliance with the High Court's ruling.

Meanwhile, on December 13, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prakash Reddy criticised the DMK government, describing its stance on the Karthigai Deepam issue as "unfortunate" and "anti-Hindu."

The BJP spokesperson further stated that the people of Tamil Nadu will deliver a befitting response to the DMK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

"The Tamil Nadu government is opposing Hindu sentiments by calling the lighting of lamps a newly manufactured programme. The government's claims are unfortunate and anti-Hindu. The people of Tamil Nadu will give a befitting response in the upcoming elections..." Reddy told ANI.Earlier, BJP MP Anurag Thakur slammed the DMK government in Tamil Nadu over the Madurai Karthigai Deepam row, calling the state a "symbol of anti-Sanatan Dharma."Speaking during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Anurag Thakur alleged a lathi-charge by the DMK government against the devotees protesting to light the lamp atop the hill.

He said, "I want to raise a very important issue where one state in India has become a symbol of anti-Sanatan Dharma. Their ministers are making statements against Sanatan Dharma. They opposed when the Prime Minister performed the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. People were forced to approach the court to reach the temple.

He further condemned the lathi-charge of Hindus, questioning why Hindus are stopped from visiting the temple."The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court came down strongly on the Tamil Nadu government, accusing officials of deliberately ignoring its order on lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Madurai's Thiruparankundram temple. Hindus are lathi-charged. Why are Hindus stopped?" he added.

Meanwhile, the villagers of Thiruparankundram participated in a hunger strike in Madurai on Saturday, seeking lighting of a deepam atop the hilltop lamp pillar. The residents of the area also raised Lord Murugan flags at their homes in solidarity. (ANI)

