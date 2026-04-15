Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): DMK candidate for Anna Nagar Assembly constituency N Chittrarasu visited the CIG Workers Lounge in Anna Nagar, Chennai, and sat down with food-delivery workers who regularly use the lounge to rest, interacting with them directly on Tuesday.

The interaction focused on engaging with the gig workforce to understand their professional concerns and discuss welfare measures within the gig economy.

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Speaking to reporters, Chittrarasu praised delivery partners for their service during difficult times. "They came forward to serve the public during difficult times. Our DMK government has now provided AC lounges for them," he said.

He further noted that workers have requested similar facilities across the city, including dedicated lounges for women delivery partners, and assured that these would be established once DMK returns to power in the state.

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Targeting the opposition amid the election campaign, Chittrarasu accused national BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda, of visiting Tamil Nadu only during polls.

The DMK candidate predicted that their party would win more than 200 seats in the state assembly elections.

"They came during the Parliamentary elections and are now arriving again for the Assembly polls. However, the DMK is confident of winning more than 200 seats in Tamil Nadu," stated Chittrarasu.

Meanwhile, AIADMK Anna Nagar constituency candidate Gokula Indira alleged that the DMK had not implemented significant welfare schemes in the constituency.

Responding to the criticism, Chittrarasu questioned her tenure as MLA and asked what initiatives she had undertaken during that period. He said that current DMK MLA M.K. Mohan had carried out several welfare measures, developed sports grounds, and improved infrastructure in the constituency.

"Let her first explain what she has done for this constituency. If she makes allegations against me, I am ready to respond for it," he added. Chittrarasu, who also serves as a district secretary, expressed confidence in forming "Dravidian Model Government 2.0." He noted that despite time constraints, the public response has been overwhelmingly positive, asserting that M.K. Stalin will once again be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will take place on April 23, with counting of votes on May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

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