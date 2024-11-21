Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): Heavy rains that have continuously lashed parts of urban and suburban areas of Thoothukudi resulted in severe flooding, and waterlogging in residential areas, raising concerns amongst the citizens of the city.

The urban areas in Thoothukudi such as Rajagopal Nagar, Pushpa Nagar, Raju Nagar, Postal Telegram Colony and other parts of the city have been experiencing waterlogging.

Visuals from the area show the houses submerged in rainwater.

With the northeast monsoon intensifying in Tamil Nadu, the administration declared a holiday for schools in five districts on Wednesday after continuous rainfall overnight.

Schools remained closed in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tiruvarur districts, announced the concerned district collectors.

Schools were also closed in Kanniyakumari and Pechiparai areas of Kanyakumari district in light of the incessant rains.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting the closure of schools in several districts.

Earlier, District Collectors in Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, and Karaikal declared holidays for schools on Tuesday, November 19.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next five days and issued a rain alert.

With the northeast monsoon intensifying, authorities in the Delta and southern districts are on high alert, urging residents to remain cautious.

The state has already witnessed heavy overnight rainfall, with delta regions recording substantial precipitation.

Since its onset in October, the northeast monsoon has delivered widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu's northern and delta regions, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram.

Delta districts such as Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai have been significantly affected, with waterlogged roads and disruptions to daily life.

The weather office has forecast continued rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several regions.

District collectors have initiated disaster management measures, including monitoring flood-prone areas and deploying relief teams. Citizens are advised to stay updated and avoid waterlogged zones. (ANI)

