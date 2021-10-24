Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released by the state on Saturday.

As per the bulletin, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 13,280.

The state reported 1,374 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recoveries to 26,44,805.

The death toll has mounted to 36,004 with 17 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state has conducted 4,92,56,822 tests so far. (ANI)

