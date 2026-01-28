Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 28 (ANI): Due to heavy rainfall a few months ago, rainwater flowing from the urban areas of Thoothukudi passed through the salt pans in the Kala vasal region and drained into the sea. However, the rainwater has not fully receded even now and remains stagnant in the salt pans, making it impossible to resume salt production. Devastating visuals of waterlogging across several areas of the district highlight the downsides of the rains and underscore the difficulties they cause for locals.

Salt production is the primary occupation in the Kalava sal area, a suburban region of Thoothukudi. Hundreds of families depend entirely on these salt pans for their livelihood. Salt pan workers state that it will take at least three months for the rainwater to completely drain and for the salt pans to become operational again. As a result, salt production has been severely affected over the past three months, leaving more than 500 families without a livelihood.

On the flip side, earlier, due to heavy rainfall in the region, the salt pans in Thoothukudi began resembling water bodies. The area became a haven for various species of water birds, and the number of small fish, insects, and other aquatic organisms has increased significantly. Such sightings of water birds feeding in large numbers in salt pans are rare. However, the conditions created by this year's heavy rainfall transformed the area into a favourable habitat for birds.

Over the past few months, the Thoothukudi district has also been seeing large flocks of Rosy Starling birds, creating stunning formations as they soar across the sky.

According to Ornithologists, these birds arrive in southern districts as part of their winter migration from Northwest Asia and Eastern Europe. The stark contrast between visuals from the past month and those from today underscores the unprecedented nature of the rainfall, especially in a region known for its captivating beauty.(ANI)

