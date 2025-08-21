Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 21 (ANI): Ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay began his mega rally in Madurai district on Thursday afternoon.

Vijay intends to present his party, TVK, as a third front in Tamil Nadu politics, an alternative to both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The TVK president is holding the party's second state conference in Madurai, marked by a massive show of strength as party workers gathered in large numbers to participate in the rally.

TVK will be contesting the Tamil Nadu assembly elections for the first time since it was founded in 2024. The state elections are scheduled to be held in 2026.

On August 13, TVK president Vijay launched 'Now TVK '- an exclusive application for the party's membership drive.

Addressing the launch of the application, the actor turned politician, Vijay, had said, "2026 elections would be similar to two big elections that are 1967 & 1977 in Tamil Nadu Politics," noting that in both elections, "newcomers have won, opposing the power and influence who have been winning elections continuously."

Citing DMK founder CN Annadurai, he advised party workers to "go to people, live with them, learn from them and plan along with people."

"If we do this, that would be enough. In the concept of 'Tamil Nadu in Victory Rally' by going to each town, street and house, we can definitely win by uniting all families as our party members," he added.

In 1967, Annadurai contested the Madras state election after founding DMK that year and was elected as the CM. Similarly, in 1977, MG Ramachandran contested the election after forming AIADMK, a breakaway section of DMK.

However, unlike Vijay, both leaders had years of experience in politics. Vijay only launched himself in state politics in 2004.

Earlier, Vijay had slammed the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu for what he described as "inhumane and anarchic" arrest of protesting sanitation workers in Chennai.

"Condemn the fascist DMK government for arresting sanitation workers, who have been peacefully fighting for their rights, in an inhumane and anarchic manner in the dead of night!" Vijay said in a post on X. (ANI)

