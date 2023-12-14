Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed 136 kilograms of horse feed to 200 horses as part of an initiative by the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni State Assembly constituency in Chennai.

Udhayanidhi also provided a box of medical aid for the horses and promised to support horse owners and their caretakers by providing them with relief items on Wednesday.

"In our #ChepaukTriplicane constituency, in an effort to help horses - their owners and caretakers - affected by the storm and heavy rains, we distributed 136 kg of horse feed to 200 horses today in an initiative by the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board. We also provided a box of medical aid for the horses. During this event, we promised to support horse owners and their caretakers by providing them with relief items," Udhayanidhi said in a post on 'X'.

Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, bringing with it heavy rains, strong winds, and subsequent damages to infrastructure and homes, apart from the loss of lives.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has allocated a sum of one crore and 90 lakh rupees for the cleaning work of schools in the cyclone-ravaged districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur.

With the receding floodwaters, the state government is actively engaged in relief efforts across Chennai and its adjacent districts. As part of these efforts, over 800 medical camps were organised in the capital city. (ANI)

