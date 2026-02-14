Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI): Women in Chennai district received Rs 5000 on Saturday morning under the State Government's Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme of the State Government, directly in their bank accounts.

Sharing the happiness on receiving the money, Saritha said, "We are very happy and thank our Chief Minister. The money will be very useful for my family and me."

Another receiver, Renuka, applauded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for increasing the allowance from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000. She said, "We are very happy and don't know how to thank and celebrate this. Getting Rs 1000 itself is great, and now Rs 5000 is the greatest. We are very thankful to CM Stalin."

Amirtham hailed CM Stalin, saying that he is like a "father" and should win in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 and continue the work towards the upliftment of women.

"I got Magalir Urimai Thogai instalment money of Rs 5000. We see CM as our father, and he should win so that he will do even more for women," she said.

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Rs 3,000 had been deposited in advance for February, March and April, along with a Rs 2,000 "summer special package," taking the total to Rs 5,000 for 1.31 crore beneficiaries this month.

He asserted that his government acted ahead of attempts to "block" the scheme due to the upcoming polls and promised that under "Dravidian Model 2.0," the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance would be doubled to Rs 2,000 if re-elected.

However, the timing of the announcement, ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, led to criticism from Opposition parties.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026. In 2021, the DMK secured 133 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance to victory, while the AIADMK won 66 seats. (ANI)

