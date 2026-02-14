Thiruvananthapuram, February 14: Wondering where and how to check the Kerala State Lotteries results of the Karunya KR-742 weekly lottery of today, February 14? If yes, then you have come to the right place. The Kerala State Lotteries will shortly announce the Karunya KR-742 weekly lottery results of today. The live draw for the Karunya KR-742 weekly lottery will begin at 3 PM. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Karunya KR-742 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below to learn about the winners’ names for Saturday’s lottery.

The Kerala State Lotteries will be live-streaming the Karunya KR-742 weekly lottery results on YouTube. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers. Besides the live telecast, participants can also visit portals such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in to learn about the winners’ names. It must be noted that Kerala’s Karunya KR-742 weekly lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala lottery players can find the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 for the Karunya KR-742 weekly lottery at statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, and keralalotteryresult.net. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of February 14, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Kerala’s Karunya KR-742 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Below

The results and winning of Kerala’s Karunya KR-742 weekly lottery will be declared once the live draw is completed. Those taking part in today’s Kerala lottery can visit the websites mentioned above, or they can simply watch the live telecast provided below for the results and winning numbers of today’s Karunya KR-742 weekly lottery. Those players who have won prizes in today’s Karunya KR-742 weekly lottery can refer to the Kerala Lottery Today Winning Result and the official Kerala State Lottery 2025 Results to confirm their winning ticket numbers. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-40 Lottery Result of 13.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

“Kerala lottery today result”, “live kerala lottery today result”, “karunya kerala lottery live result”, “kerala lottery live result karunya”, “Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA February 14”, and “KARUNYA February 14 kerala lottery” are some of the trending keywords used by Kerala lottery players to search for today’s lottery results. Some of the common terms used by lottery players include “Kerala Lottery Result Today KR-742”, “Karunya KR-742 Result Live”, “Kerala State Lottery Official Website”, and “Karunya KR 742 Winners List”.

The winner of the first prize of the Karunya KR-742 weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore, followed by INR 30 lakh for the second prize winner, and INR 5 lakh for the third prize winner, respectively. Winners of Kerala lottery must remember to verify their winning ticket numbers with the official results once the lottery draw is completed.

