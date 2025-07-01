Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Government is looking forward to making Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra, one of the finest healthcare institutions in the state in the coming year.

The Chief Minister held an in-depth discussion for more than three hours with department heads and faculty members of Tanda Medical College on Monday evening. He reviewed staff requirements and took feedback regarding modern medical technologies and equipment.

He said that the Government would invest Rs 1,730 crore to equip all Medical Colleges in the State with modern technology, bringing revolutionary changes in the health sector and ensuring that people receive the best healthcare facilities within the state itself and no longer need to travel outside for treatment.

"I have held similar interactions with the Heads of different departments of IGMC at Shimla, and I want that the medical facilities in Tanda Medical College would also be strengthened and prompt treatment to patients be ensured", said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to eliminate waiting periods for surgeries and diagnostic tests. He said that new departments would be opened at Tanda Medical College, and high-end medical equipment would be installed to facilitate the people.

In addition, posts of paramedical staff, nurses, technicians, and other supporting personnel will be filled to ensure smooth functioning. The number of General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) seats will be increased, and B.Sc. Nursing courses will be introduced in Tanda Medical College, he added.

CM Sukhu stated that over the past two and a half years, significant reforms in the education sector have enabled the State to leap from 21st to 5th rank in the NAS-2025 survey.

Similar reforms are now being implemented in the health sector, and positive outcomes will be visible soon in the near future.

Health Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the present State Government was committed to delivering improved healthcare to the people of the State. He said that a robotic surgery machine has already been installed at Chamiyana Hospital and that Tanda Medical College would soon receive a robotic surgery machine as well.

Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, RS Bali said that since Sukhu assumed the office of the Chief Minister, various significant advancements have been made at Tanda Medical College. "Open heart surgeries and renal transplants have been successfully conducted for the first time, for which the patients earlier had to travel to expensive hospitals in Delhi," he said.

On the occasion, doctors at the Medical College expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his concern to equip the hospital with modern technology and his assurance to start robotic surgery in RPMGC Tanda soon. (ANI)

