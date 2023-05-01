Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 1 (ANI): Aiming to win at least 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam in the 2024 elections, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is mulling to expand workers' strength to 50 lakh in the state to boost the groundwork ahead of the polls.

Assam State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita told ANI that, the state BJP is fully prepared for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and said, "the party has targeted to win at least 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state."

"Currently we have 45 lakh party karyakartas in the state. We have targeted to make our strength of 50 lakh karyakartas before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We are working at booth level," Bhabesh Kalita said.

The BJP leader claimed that Congress will not be able to bag a single seat in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, AIUDF may able to win two seats, but Congress will not able win a single seat," Bhabesh Kalita claimed.

Criticizing the recent meeting of 11 political parties led by Congress, the Assam State BJP president said that some of these political parties have no strength in the state.

"Congress and AIUDF have a mutual understanding, but it will not affect the BJP. The people have seen the fast-growing development under the BJP regime," Bhabesh Kalita said. (ANI)

