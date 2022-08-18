New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has attached three commercial properties in its west zone for defaulting on property tax, an official statement said on Thursday.

"Sufficient opportunity" was given to these property owners to pay the tax, but they did not heed to the show-cause notices, it said.

Two properties -- Anand Vatika and Sonam Vatika -- situated on the main road in Bapraula did not pay property tax from 2004. While Anand Vatika had accumulated dues to the tune of Rs 12,69,059, Sonam Vatika had Rs 6,59,139 outstanding dues. These are excluding interest and penalty, it said.

Similarly, a property at Chanakya Place Part-1, Uttam Nagar, had total accumulated dues of Rs 16,93,440, excluding interest and penalty, the statement said.

The civic body requested all property owners to clear their dues on time.

