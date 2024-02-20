Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP chief and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday assured to take care of the education of three children who lost their father at Kuppam.

Bhuvaneswari visited the family of Venkatesh, at Kodathanapalli village, Gudipalli mandal, Kuppam constituency. Venkatesh's sudden demise, followed by the TDP chief's illegal arrest, came as a jolt to his family. Nara Bhuvaneswari extended strength and solidarity to the grieving family.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Update for February 21: Commuters Advised to Avoid Several Roads in Central Delhi on Wednesday.

Nara Bhuvaneswari met Venkatesh's parents. She also met Venkatesh's wife Soumya who lost her husband at 30, and their three sons Tulseeram (7), Mokshit (5), and Maurya (3).

As per the press release from TDP on Tuesday, Kuppam, which is represented by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, witnessed the strength of compassion. As the tryst between truth and lies continues, Nara Bhuvaneswari's quest to touch the lives of the people of the state brings out one fact at the end of the day, there is no bigger truth than empathy. Nara Bhuvaneswari's Nijam Gelavli yatra is a testament to that.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Russian National Booked for Sex Assault on Minor in Arambol.

On Friday, Rajashyamala Yagam was conducted at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's residence. The three-day Yagam commenced with Chandrababu Naidu and Bhuvaneshwari actively participating in the pooja programs and rituals.

A total of 50 Ritviks were involved in overseeing the Yaga proceedings. Throughout the Rajashyamala Yagam, diverse pujas and rituals were diligently performed. The yagam concluded on Sunday with the Purnahuti ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)