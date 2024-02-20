New Delhi, February 20: The Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid several roads in the central parts of the city on Wednesday due to special traffic arrangements. Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records 14.7 Degrees Celsius As Minimum Temperature, AQI in ‘Poor’ Category.

In a post on X, the police said, "On 21-02-24, due to special traffic arrangements kindly avoid IP Marg in both the carriageways from IP Flyover towards A-point and vice-versa, ITO Chowk, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Shanti Van crossing and Rajghat crossing from 9.30 am to 11.30 am."