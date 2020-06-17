Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | TDP Files Complaint with NHRC Against Undemocratic & Inhuman Arrest of Party Leaders

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 05:52 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | TDP Files Complaint with NHRC Against Undemocratic & Inhuman Arrest of Party Leaders

Amaravati, Jun 17 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said his party has filed a complaint before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the Andhra Pradesh government for "undemocratic and inhuman" arrest of three party leaders in the state over graft charges.

The TDP has informed the NHRC that the YSRCP government was pursuing a faction rule and its political vengeance was leading to gross violations of human rights, he said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir | Staff Building Belonging to Indian Army Converted Into COVID Care Centre in Srinagar: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Recently, the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested TDP leader and former labour minister Atchannaidu in a Rs 150 crore medical purchase scam.

Former Tadipatri MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy and his son J C Asmith Reddy were arrested in connection with illicit conversion of banned vehicles of BS-III emission standards into BS-IV by forging documents. "TDP has complained to the NHRC against the undemocratic and inhuman arrests of their party leaders Atchannaidu, Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy," Naidu said in a statement.

Also Read | Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says 'Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain'.

The party has complained that the ACB and the police officials were not following principles of natural justice but they were merely acting at the behest of the government, he added.

Stating that false cases were being filed to harass and persecute opposition TDP leaders, Naidu said the arrest of Atchannaidu and JC Reddy family were made as part of this politically motivated campaign.

The TDP leaders, who were not surrendering to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) tactics, were being harassed with false cases and arrests, he alleged.

"In a very inhuman way, Atchannaidu (who had recently undergone a surgery), was arrested and forced to travel for 21 hours which has complicated his health leading to a second surgery," Naidu added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement