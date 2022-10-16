Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu called Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday to discuss police restrictions on Kalyan's tour and state government actions even as Kalyan said that the police arrested Janasena leaders to obstruct growth of the party and divert people's attention from its outreach programmes.

JSP party chief told the TDP leader about the issuing of notices to him on his visit to Visakha and arrest of party leaders.

Chandrababu said the ruling party in the state wants to rule using police force.

Chandrababu said, "Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) is working with undemocratic policies of creating obstacles to the programs of opposition leaders and insulting leaders personally".

He condemned the arrest of JSP leaders and said, "Those leaders who were illegally arrested on the charge of murder should be released on an immediate basis".

Chandrababu said political parties have a right to carry out their own programs in a democracy. "How can the YCP government stop it?"

Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan commented that the policy of the government will be the same from the beginning for those who question the government's failures. Chandrababu said, "It is not appropriate to give notices to Pawan."

Tension arose at Vishakhapatnam International Airport after Superstar Pawan Kalyan led party Jan Sena Party (JSP) supporters came to receive the party chief on Saturday. They allegedly pelted stones at cars.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said, "Incident occurred yesterday and police arrested our leaders. They want to obstruct the growth of JanaSena and created a ruckus to divert people's attention from our reach-out programmes. The political leadership of the state must focus on the development of every region".

Earlier today, Vishakapatnam Police served a notice on Jan Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for alleged violation of prohibitory orders during rallies, and processions from October 1 to October 30 in the East subdivision of the state.

The JSP party chief condemned the police action against members of his party on Saturday after leaders of the ruling YSRCP alleged that JSP workers attacked their convoy near the Visakhapatnam airport.

Pawan Kalyan said that purposefully they (YSRCP) wanted to create an issue yesterday. They did not want me not to be present. He further accused the YSRCP saying, "They do not want our party not to grow here and did not give me police protection". (ANI)

