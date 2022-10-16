Bhopal, October 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the Hindi version of three MBBS textbooks in Bhopal on Sunday. The translated textbooks will be introduced in the 1st year of MBBS at Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal in the new academic year. With this, Madhya Pradesh would be the first state in the country to start medical education in Hindi.

It is being introduced in the Bhopal-based medical college on pilot basis and the state government has planned to introduce the system in all 13 government-run medical colleges across the state. Amit Shah to Launch First Year Medical Textbooks Translated From English to Hindi in Madhya Pradesh on October 16.

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने NEP-2020 के अनुरूप मेडिकल का पाठ्यक्रम हिंदी में कर मेडिकल शिक्षा में प्रवेश लेने वाले 75% हिंदी भाषी बच्चों को अपनी मातृभाषा में पढ़ाई करने का अवसर दिया है। मैं सभी मेडिकल कॉलेज के शिक्षकों को धन्यवाद देता हूँ जिनके अथक प्रयत्न से यह कार्य पूर्ण हो पाया। pic.twitter.com/mqRWj4ZN8b — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 16, 2022

"This historic day will be written in golden words," the Union Home Minister said while unveiling the textbooks of three subjects - Biochemistry, Anatomy and Medical Physiology - in Hindi. ‘Hindi Should Be an Alternative Language to English’, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah further said that the MBBS course in Hindi was launched as part of the National Education Policy and soon it will be started in other languages also, Shah added. "Now, the students of the country will not have any inferiority complex about not knowing the English language and they can study with pride in their own language," he added.

Meanwhile, he said that earlier there were 387 medical colleges in the country with a total of 51,000 seats. Now, the nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has 596 medical colleges with an additional 89,000 seats.

The country had 16 IITs earlier, and the number has now gone up to 23, the number of IIMs has increased from 13 to 20, Shah added. Shah praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang for taking "the lead in the country in starting the MBBS course in Hindi".

Chief Minister Chouhan said that these textbooks have technical terms written in Hindi the way they are pronounced in English, like 'kidney' is written as kidney only. He also said that students from rural areas who were unable to get medical education because of lack of knowledge of English will not lag behind and will be able to pursue the MBBS course in Hindi.

