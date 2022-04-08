Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) A teacher has been arrested for severely beating a Class 4 student of a government school in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.

The teacher, Nisar Ahmed, allegedly thrashed two girls in the school's classroom.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Dies in Accident in Dwarka, Family Alleges Murder in Road Rage.

The incident had triggered anger and protests, prompting the administration to suspend him and order an inquiry, officials said.

The incident drew attention of the administration and police after it was highlighted on the social media.

Also Read | 'Hindi Should Be an Alternative Language to English', Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

The teacher was arrested on Thursday and the investigation is on, official sources said.

"Today an information through reliable source was received at Police Station Budhal that a girl of Draman, studying in 4th class in government middle school, was severely beaten by a teacher in the class room," a police officer had earlier said.

Following the information, an FIR was lodged under section 342 (wrongful confinement), 352 (assault), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act, he had said.

Taking strict of the matter, Rajouri Additional Deputy Commissioner Sachin Dev Singh ordered suspension of the teacher. The matter is under probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)