Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) A teacher has been booked and suspended for severely beating a class 4 student of a government school in Rajouri district, officials said.

The teacher, Nisar Ahmed, allegedly thrashed two girls in the school's classroom.

The incident drew attention of the administration and police after it was highlighted on social media. The people in the area also expressed anger over the incident.

"Today an information through reliable source was received at Police Station Budhal that a girl of Draman, studying in 4th class in government middle school, was severely beaten by a teacher in the class room,” a police officer said.

Following the information, an FIR was lodged under section 342 (wrongful confinement), 352 (assault), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act, he said.

Taking strict view of the matter, Rajouri Additional Deputy Commissioner Sachin Dev Singh ordered suspension of the teacher. The matter is under probe.

