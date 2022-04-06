New Delhi, April 6: The current spell of heat wave, especially across northwest India, for a longer duration is neither unique nor uncommon, as 2017 and 2019 too had witnessed similar phenomena, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

It also said that a rise in maximum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius is very likely over many parts of northwest and central India during the next three days. The current heat wave spell started mainly over west Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Gujarate and west Madhya Pradesh from March 27. It further extended to east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, south Haryana, Delhi and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh by March 29.

During this period of heat wave, maximum temperatures were recorded in the range of 40-42 degrees Celsius over most stations in these states, with a few stations mainly over western Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh recording in the range of 42-43 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast: Heat Wave Spell to Continue Over Northwest India, Madhya Pradesh for Next 5 Days; Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Northeastern States, Says IMD.

Besides this persistent heat wave observed over northern plains and central India, parts of western Himalayan region also reported heat wave to severe heat wave conditions with maximum temperature in the range of 25-33 degrees Celsius at higher ridges while at lower ridges, it has been 33-39 degrees Celsius - 6 to 9 degrees Celsius above normal.

"The immediate past heat wave data during 2017-2021 for the month of April shows this type of longer spell is not unusual. The spells of heat wave to severe heat wave with 8-12 days duration were observed in April 2017 and 2019 over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and parts of Gujarat and of 6-8 days duration over parts of Western Himalayan region covering Himachal Pradesh and Jammu in April 2017," the IMD bulletin said.

The forecast warned of a rise in maximum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius, very likely over many parts of northwest abd Central India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter.

However, a fall in maximum temperatures by about 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over Gujarat during next three days and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over rest of the country during the next five days, the IMD said.

There would be heat wave conditions in most parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over west Rajasthan during next five days, heat wave conditions in some parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over east Rajasthan during next five days, and heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated/some pockets over south Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh during next five days.

The IMD also warned that heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Bihar during next five days, over central Maharashtra and Jammu division during next 2-3 days, over Jharkhand till April 8, over south Punjab till April 10 and over Chhattisgarh on April 9 and 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2022 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).