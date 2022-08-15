Balrampur (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) Villagers here on Monday staged a protest alleging that the national flag was not hoisted at the government primary school in Harraiya development block and no teacher or employee came to the school on the Independence Day.

A probe in the matter has been ordered by the district Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA).

Locals alleged that the students who reached the school in Noedeeh had to return.

Gathering outside the school, they mounted a protest and made a complaint to the higher officials.

After the protest, Rajkumar Pandey, a local, said a cook reached the school at about 3 pm and hoisted the flag.

BSA Ram Chandra said he was informed about the matter and has ordered a probe into it.

Action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true, he said.

