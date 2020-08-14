Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The government of Karnataka would establish collaboration with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in areas of teachers training, workforce-training (skills education), medical education, police training, said the Deputy Chief Minister Dr. CN Ashwatha Narayana.

Dr. Narayana is also the minister for higher education in the state.

He made this announcement after holding discussions with Kanika Choudhary, special envoy, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to explore possible collaborations between the higher education systems of our two states on Friday.

Acknowledging the importance of these, the government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out with a new education policy. The collaboration with the state of Pennsylvania would facilitate to take forward the education system of the state of Karnataka in the right path, he explained.

Karisiddappa, the vice-chancellor, Vishweshwaraiah technical university, Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, department of education, Shiva Prasad of the teachers training academy, P. Pradeep, commissioner, department of collegiate education attended the meeting. (ANI)

