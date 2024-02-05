Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) Around 50 teaching job aspirants demonstrated before the West Bengal assembly here on Monday claiming that despite having qualified, their names were yet to appear in the school services commission panel and demanded they be provided jobs at the earliest.

Police personnel present at the spot swung into action and took them away in a prison van.

Swapan Banerjee, one of the protestors, said, "We belong to Aikya Mancha of Sarir Siksha, Karma Siksha teaching job aspirants (unity platform of physical education, work education teaching job qualifiers) who had cracked the competitive test and interview but were yet to see our names figure in the panel. We request the state government to intervene."

A police officer said with the assembly in progress, the protesters violated prohibitory orders by demonstrating before the House and were therefore detained briefly.

