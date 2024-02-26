Noida, Feb 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old software engineer died while his two colleagues suffered injuries in Noida allegedly after their speeding car overturned on a road with rough patches on Monday, police said.

The trio was returning from a party when the incident took place around 2.30 pm near Nagli village in Sector 135, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep, while those injured are Prashant Chaudhary and Parv Rathi, both in their 30s, according to police.

"When alerted about the incident, officials from the local Expressway police station rushed to the site and the three persons were taken to a hospital where one of them was declared dead while others treated for injuries," a police spokesperson said.

A police official said the incident took place when the trio were returning in the Tata Altroz car to their homes in Noida Extension after late night party in Sector 63 of Noida.

Sandeep, who died, was on the front passenger seat while Prashant was driving it. The speeding car apparently overturned if it got on to the rough patches on the road from Wazirpur village toward Nagli, the official said.

There has been no complaint in the case and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

