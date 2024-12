Bengaluru, Dec 20 (PTI) Nikita Singhania, her mother and brother, who were arrested in connection with the death of her 34-year-old husband Atul Subhash, have moved a local court here seeking bail in the abetment of suicide case registered against them, police said on Friday.

Subhash, a techie, died by suicide on December 9 following alleged harassment by his wife and her family.

Nikita was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on December 14 for allegedly abetting Subhash's suicide, the police added.

They were brought to Bengaluru and sent to 14-day judicial custody after being produced before a local court, the police said.

"Nikita, her mother, and brother moved the joint bail plea on Thursday before a local court. They are currently in judicial custody," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page purported death note detailing his emotional distress, marital issues, and harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh.

Following a complaint from the deceased's brother, the police registered a case of abetment of suicide against Subhash's wife Nikita, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag, and uncle Sushil Singhania. However, recently, the Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Nikita's uncle Sushil in the suicide case.

Subhash's death note, which was also shared with a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was associated with, outlined the marital discord he had been facing since his marriage in 2019, which had led to multiple legal cases. He and his wife had a son in 2020.

