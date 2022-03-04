Nagpur, Mar 4 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Kamptee area of Nagpur on Friday, police said.

Also Read | Ukraine is ‘Theatre’ of War Between Russia and US/NATO, Says Sitaram Yechury.

Class X student Dishant Patle died after his motorcycle was hit by a truck, while two others have sustained injuries, an official said.

He said Yashodhara Nagar police had registered a case and was probing further.

Also Read | India Urges Ukraine, Russia to Announce Ceasefire for Evacuation of Indian Nationals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)