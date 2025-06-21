Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl, who was admitted to a private hospital here due to dengue, died on Saturday, a senior official of the West Bengal Health Department said

The girl, identified as Sarani Bandopadhyay, was a resident of Monjendra Dutta Road in Dum Dum, he said.

The Class-7 student was admitted to a private hospital in the southern part of the city's Topsia area on June 19.

"Her condition kept on deteriorating and she passed away at 5:45 am on Saturday," the official said.

At present, two dengue cases have been reported in Dum Dum, municipality sources said.

