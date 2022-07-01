Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) Police have booked a tehsildar posted in Prayagraj and her family members for allegedly extorting money from a man after she falsely promised to marry him.

The accused, tehsildar (judicial) Akanksha Mishra, claimed she had no information about it.

The case has been registered at the Banda police station on the orders of a court, a police officer said on Friday.

The FIR was lodged on June 29 against Mishra, her friend Salman Ahmed and family members under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (betrayal and criminal act to anyone), Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI.

The police have launched an investigation, he said.

The SP said complainant Gurvinder Singh of Basantapur village has stated that he met Mishra in 2012 at a coaching centre in Delhi where they were taking tuition.

Gurvinder fell in love with Mishra, and the woman promised to marry him, the officer said.

The SP added that Mishra allegedly extorted a lot of money from the complainant and also got him to give money to her family members. Some of it was returned later, he said.

Mishra was later appointed naib tehsildar in Pratapgarh district, but even after that, Gurvinder continued to spend money to meet her needs, as per the complaint.

The complaint alleged that Mishra and her family members then conspired with Salman Ahmed and lodged a police case against him.

He said in his complaint that Mishra only pretended to be in love with him for money and the entire episode caused him mental torture and financial loss.

