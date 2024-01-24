Patna, Jan 23 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday thanked the central government for its decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur, the state's former CM.

Thakur was chosen for the country's highest civilian award a day ahead of his 100th birth anniversary.

“We have been demanding Bharat Ratna for socialist icon Karpoori Thakur for the last several years. He fought for the cause of weaker and marginalised sections of society throughout his life. He was deeply concerned with the upliftment of the weaker sections. I thank the central government for announcing this award to the great socialist leader”, Yadav posted on social media platform X.

The RJD leader also shared his old speeches on the microblogging site in which he was seen demanding Bharat Ratna for Thakur.

