Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Gachibowli Police and SOT Madhapur Zone of Cyberabad have apprehended 11 accused persons involved in illegal possession, sale, and consumption of narcotic substances in violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

On November 3, 2025, based on reliable information, the police team from Gachibowli Police Station, along with the SOT Madhapur Zone, conducted a raid on SM Luxury Guest Room Co-living & PG Hostel, TNGOs Colony, Gachibowli, and apprehended two persons, namely Teja and Pakanati Lokesh Reddy.

Based on the confession, the four apprehended accused are Vennela Ravi Kiran @ Bannu, Peddamantoor Harshavardhan Reddy, Manne Prashanth, and Shajeer Motungara, who were found at Hotel Night Eye, Madhapur.

Later in the investigation, the consumers were identified and taken into custody.

According to the release, during the raid, the accused persons were found to have narcotic substances, which they were consuming and selling to known and unknown persons.

Accordingly, a case was registered under Section 8(c) read with Sections 22(b), 22(c), 25, 27, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, at Gachibowli Police Station.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gutha Teja Krishna, Shajeer Motungara, Vennela Ravi Kiran (also known as Bannu), Pakanati Lokesh Reddy, Peddamantoor Harshavardhan Reddy, Manne Venkata Prashanth, Prudhvi Vishnu Vardhan (also known as Vishnu), Karlapudy Presley Sujith, Mekala Gowtham, Gundeboyina Nagarjuna (also known as Nagaraju or Arjun), and Guntaka Sateesh Reddy (also known as Satish).

While two Nigerian and an accused named Vinay, Laxman, Rizwan, Karthik, Vamsi and Harsha are absconding.

A total of 11 accused were arrested, including the suppliers, distributors, and consumers. Their network extended across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

The accused were procuring narcotic substances through illegal channels and selling them to youth and students in various localities. The seized items are MDMA- 32.14 grams, Ganja- 4.67 grams, Mobile phones-6, Net Cash ₹10,000/-, Two Bikes, weighing machines and packing materials.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the main accused were sourcing the contraband from interstate suppliers and distributing it locally through associates. Efforts are underway to identify the primary suppliers and financial connections within the network. All the arrested persons were being produced before the Court for judicial custody. (ANI)

