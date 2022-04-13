Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infected to 7,91,561 so far.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 10.

A Health Department bulletin said 12 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,87,217 till date.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred and the death toll remained at 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,865 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 233, said the bulletin. The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent.

