Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Cracking down on illegal gambling activities in Telangana, the Meerpet police and the Special Operations Team (SOP) LB Nagar framed charges against 8 individuals after conducting a joint raid on a gambling den in RMR Colony in Rangareddy district, police said on Sunday.

The police said that the operation was carried out on July 12 around 7:00 PM based on "credible information" that certain people were playing cards and betting money.

According to police official, "On July 12, at around 19:00 hours, based on credible information that some individuals were playing cards and betting money at House no - 29-40/2, RMR Colony, Badangpet, Balapur Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, a joint raid was conducted by Meerpet police and SOT LB Nagar personnel."

During the raid, eight individuals were found playing cards and were caught red-handed. A case was registered, and the following items were seized from them.

Two sets of playing cards, more than Rs 4.5 lakh of net cash, and eight cell phones were recovered from the accused.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, in another instance of busting a gambling racket, Chief Minister's Flying Squad raided a gambling spot in Karnal, resulting in the arrest of 53 gamblers, officials said on July 3.

As per officials, CM Flying seized about Rs 12 lakh in cash, recovered 46 mobile phones and dozens of vehicles from the spot.

DSP Sushil Kumar of the CM Flying squad said that Rinku, a resident of Karnal, was running a gambling network. All the accused have been taken into custody. "They will be questioned and efforts will be made to reach the main accused," he said.

The cop said, "Food and drink facilities were also provided to the gamblers here. A person named Rinku had prepared the entire setup. Everyone has been sent to the Gharaunda police station. Today, all the accused will be presented in the court." (ANI)

