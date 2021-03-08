Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Telangana recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to over three lakh cases while the death toll rose to 1,642 with one more fatality, the state government said on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 27, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts with 10 and nine respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on March 7.

While the overall tally rose to 3,00,011 with 111 fresh infections, the cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,96,562 and 1,807 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 19,929 samples were tested on March 7. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 89,84,552. The samples tested per million population was 2,41,390, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 98.85 per cent, while it was 96.9 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said.PTI

