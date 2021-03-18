Hyderabad, Mar 18 (PTI) Telangana continued to witness a steady rise in COVID-19 cases with 278 new infections being reported, pushing the tally to 3,02,047, while the death toll rose to 1,662 with three more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 35, followed by Adilabad and Nirmal districts with 28 and 24 cases respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on March 17.

The state saw a marginal spike in cases during this week with a large number of cases being reported from a few schools in the state.

The bulletin said 111 patients recovered from the infection on March 17.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,98,120, while 2,265 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 59,905 samples were tested on March 17.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 94,19,677.

The samples tested per million population was 2,53,081, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 98.69 per cent, while it was 96.4 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said.PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)