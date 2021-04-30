Hyderabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Telangana reported7,646 fresh COPVId-19 casestaking the tally to over 4.35 lakh while the toll stood at2,261 with 53 more casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,441, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (631) and Rangareddy (484), a government bulletin said on Friday providing details as of 8 PM on April 29.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,35,606 while with 5,926 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,55,618.

The state has 77,727 active cases and over 77 thousand samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 1.29 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.46 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 81.63 per cent, while it was 82 per cent in the country.

The state has 252 active micro containment zones.

According to a separate release, over 40 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 5.96 lakh got their second shot also as of April 29.PTI GDK SS

