Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Telangana posted 862 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to nearly 2.67 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,444.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 164, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 91 and Khammam 63, a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 pm on November 25. As many as10,784 patients are under treatment and41,101 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 52.89 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.42 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.41 per cent, while it was 93.7 per cent in the country.

