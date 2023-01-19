Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 19 (ANI): After a massive fire broke out in a building in Secunderabad, the Additional CP (Law and Order) said that all the surrounding buildings had been evacuated.

The Additional CP (Law and Order) Vikram Singh Mann told ANI, "It is a commercial complex, there is a lot of fabric material inside - especially knitwear. Police personnel, State Fire Dept, officials from GHMC, and the disaster response force are also here. We have already evacuated all the surrounding buildings."

A massive fire broke out in a commercial building in the Ramgopalpet Police Station area in Secunderabad on Thursday afternoon.

The Fire Department, police, and Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. Four people were rescued and no casualty was reported in the incident, officials said. (ANI)

