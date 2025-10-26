Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): BJP Andhra Pradesh State President PVN Madhav on Saturday called on his Telangana counterpart N Ramchander Rao at the state party headquarters.

The meeting was a courtesy call where the two leaders discussed strengthening the party in both states, strategies for the upcoming elections, coordination of activities, and programs to boost morale among party cadres. Madhav was accompanied by Jammalamadugu MLA Adinarayana Reddy and BJP Andhra Pradesh Chief Spokesperson Jayaprakash.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Showcases Achievements of His Government, Seeks Support for NDA at Dumraon Rally in Buxar (See Pics).

Later, speaking to the media, both stated their commitment to strengthening and expanding the party at the Central and State levels through better coordination between the two.

Telangana state BJP chief Ramchander Rao said it was my honour to receive the Andhra Pradesh State BJP President PVN Madhav at the Telangana State BJP office here, and said we discussed various issues, including the implementation of Central government schemes and the present prevailing political situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Also Read | Who Is Timothy Mellon, the Mystery Donor Who Gave Donald Trump USD 130 Million To Pay Amrican Soldiers During US Govt Shutdown?.

Reciprocating the warm welcome given to him, Madhav said, "I am delighted to visit the Telangana State Office for the first time after assuming the responsibilities of Andhra Pradesh State President. He said we will work together in coordination on various tasks related to the two states and organisational matters of the party.

AP BJP President said we will work relentlessly to ensure the BJP's victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election. He said Purandheshwari will also participate in the election campaign here.

In the coming days, the leaders of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will organise various meetings and work towards the BJP winning the Jubilee Hills by-election, Madhav said.

Explaining his experience and involvement in party activities during united Andhra Pradesh, Madhav said,"visiting the Telangana BJP State Office feels like a 'Homecoming' experience. Madhav said he has experience of participating in the construction and Griha Pravesh (house-warming ceremony) of the Telangana State BJP office. In the past, he has served as the State Vice-President and General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and as a National Secretary of the party, he said.

We are fortunate and happy with the appointment of Ramchander Rao as the BJP President of Telangana State and extend our best wishes to him He further stated that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are like the two eyes of the Telugu people. We will work together for the development of both regions.

Madhav, son of PV Chalapathi Rao, who served as the BJP president for the state during united Andhra Pradesh, said Ramchander Rao also has many friends in Andhra Pradesh who gained many contacts from Srikakulam to Chittoor during his participation in the Bar Council elections in the past.

The 'Double Engine Bullet Train' is running in Andhra Pradesh. AP is progressing rapidly on the path of development with the 'Double Engine Sarkar' (Double Engine Government), Madhav said, adding that development was rapidly taking place in the three regions: Uttarandhra, centred around Visakhapatnam, Amaravati in Central Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. In just one year, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented investments worth Rs 10 lakh crores, with numerous inaugurations and foundation stone ceremonies, he said.

AP BJP state chief said Google has come forward to set up an AI Hub in Visakhapatnam with an investment of approximately $15 billion, which is set to transform the future of Andhra. Also, the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country has come to Andhra Pradesh, signifying the state is becoming a hub for investments.

The support of the Central Government is crucial for Google's investments in Andhra Pradesh, which are being discussed globally. Specifically, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Andhra Pradesh State Government is leveraging all these opportunities and moving forward, he said.

Giving further details of the AP state development. Madhav said the country's largest Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen Hub, worth Rs 1.80 lakh crores, has been launched in Visakhapatnam under NTPC. Besides, the construction of an Rs 80,000 crore petrochemical complex related to BPCL is underway near Nellore. The Central Government is working to transform Rayalaseema into the "Power House of South India."

Andhra Pradesh has three economic corridors: Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Hyderabad - Bengaluru, and Bengaluru - Chennai. These are all the results of the 'Double Engine Sarkar," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)