Hyderabad, Aug 6 (PTI) The Telangana Assembly on Sunday passed the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill 2023 before the House was adjourned sine die.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar introduced the bill in the Assembly after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan gave her consent earlier in the day.

Soundararajan on Saturday sought clarifications from the BRS government on a draft bill meant for the absorption of RTC employees into government service.

Amid concerns expressed by the TSRTC staff that the bill should be passed in the ongoing assembly session, she had assured them of safeguarding their interests.

During the session, the assembly also passed again four bills which were returned by the Governor earlier.

Total new bills passed during the session were eight.

This is likely to be the last session of the assembly for the present government which began on August 3 as elections are expected to be held at the end of the year.

