Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded the resignation of state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy for the alleged question paper leak of Class 10 examination in Vikarabad.

Reacting strongly to the reports of the question paper leak of Telugu subject in Class 10 examinations, Sanjay, in a statement, charged the Telangana government of failing to conduct even Class 10 examinations in a fool-proof manner without giving scope for any leakage of question papers.

Holding the K Chandrasekhar Rao government responsible for the question paper leak, he said it was unfortunate that such leakage of question papers had become routine during the KCR regime.

"It is shameful on the part of the KCR government to continue despite the fact that it cannot conduct even Class 10 examinations properly, which proved to be a curse for the students," he said.

Sanjay also alleged that the state government was deliberately indulging in leakage of question papers to benefit some corporate and private schools. "It has miserably failed to control the usage of technology for question paper leakage," he said.

He said, "The students were already under tremendous stress on writing the examination covering the entire syllabus and the leakage of question papers would add to their stress further. Such thoughtless decisions will put the lives of students in jeopardy."

Demanding that the government should discuss with the legal experts and do justice to the students on the question paper leakage, Sanjay asked the government to see that at least the remaining examinations were held in a fool-proof manner in a peaceful atmosphere.

"I request the students not to feel stressed out but write the examinations with a cool mind," he added. (ANI)

