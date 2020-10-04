Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI): Commenting on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's visit to meet the family of the victim in Hathras alleged gangrape incident, Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash said that visit meant to console was a "jolly trip" for the duo.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The tour of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to Hathras on Saturday to console the family of gangrape victim established that they were on a jolly trip with their faces glowing up as if they found a right opportunity to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: BJP, Congress in Political Dogfight over Late Actor's AIIMS Report.

Subhash said that the duo's "jubilant behavior could be compared to a vulture when it found its prey".

He stated that the entire nation saw the Congress' thirst for political opportunity to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read | Bhadohi Rape Case: Dalit Woman Sexually Assaulted by Four Men, UP Police Arrests Two Accused.

"The drama enacted by both Rahul and Priyanka appeared to be successful and their jubilant behavior could be compared with a vulture which has found its prey. They do not care about the welfare of people, and have a political agenda in everything they do," he said.

The BJP MP added that the Congress diverted its attention from agitation against the agriculture sector laws to the Hathras gangrape case, and it proved that they did not have any constructive role to play in politics.

"Congress has diverted their attention from the agitation against the agriculture Bills to Hathras gangrape case. It proved beyond doubt that they did not have any constructive role to play in politics. Unfortunately, the political parties in the country were becoming power-mongers rather than thinking for people's welfare," he said.

Subhash welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's order regarding CBI probe into the Hathras gangrape case and demanded that the accused in the case should be punished.

The 19-year-old was admitted on September 14 to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University after the alleged rape and assault. She was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi where she died on September 29. The body was taken to her native place and cremated in the early hours on the following day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had on Saturday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)