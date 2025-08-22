Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 22 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramchander Rao on Friday alleged that he was detained by the Moinabad Police while en route to the Secretariat to protest against the State government over various public issues in Greater Hyderabad.

Rao, who was reportedly touring Chevella, said he was detained while heading towards the protest site. He also shared images from the protest on the social media platform X.

"In the context of calling for a siege of the Secretariat over public issues in Greater Hyderabad, the police arrested me at Moinabad while I was on a tour in Chevella," Rao said.

The BJP leader hit out at the Congress-led State government, accusing it of failing to address key civic problems.

"This is merely an attempt to suppress questioning on public issues. The drainage system under @GHMCOnline jurisdiction has completely collapsed. Roads are riddled with potholes, traffic control is nonexistent, and colonies have become a living hell due to the stench of garbage. Drinking water shortages, electricity issues... these are the daily struggles of the people. The recent incidents in Ramanthapur and Old City areas, where innocent lives were lost, are all outcomes of government negligence," he said.

He also took aim at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his frequent visits to Delhi, rather than "serving the people".

"@revanth_anumula, as Chief Minister, is confined to Delhi tours rather than serving the people. As the Municipal Administration Minister, his priority is not public service but commissions," he added.

Slamming the Congress government further, he said, "A Congress government that cannot solve problems, plays with people's lives, and suppresses democracy is not needed in Telangana!"

He added that the BJP state unit would continue its fight on every issue. "@BJP4Telangana state unit - will fight alongside the people on every issue, in every street," he vowed.

The police also detained scores of other BJP leaders during their protest. (ANI)

