Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday launched a 72-hour hunger strike at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad, demanding urgent clearance of the Telangana OBC Reservation Bill that gives 42% quota for Backwards Classes (BC) in government jobs, educational institutions, and local body elections.

Speaking to ANI ahead of her hunger strike, Kavitha accused both the Congress and the BJP of "playing with the destinies of OBCs of Telangana."

Also Read | 'Magniloquent and Sesquipedalian': Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Shashi Tharoor in Politician's Inimitable Style After Winning National Award for Best Actor for His Film 'Jawan'.

"We have started our hunger strike for 72 hours demanding that the Telangana OBC Bill, guaranteeing 42% reservations for the OBCs, which is pending with the President, should immediately be given assent. Alternatively, there is also an ordinance pending at the Governor's level; we demand that it be passed immediately. Both Congress and BJP are playing with the destinies of OBCs of Telangana..." she said.

She announced her hunger strike on Sunday and criticised the Congress party for failing to fulfil their election campaign promise of giving 42 per cent OBC reservation.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking: When, Where and How To Book Tickets for 79th Independence Day Celebrations To Be Held on August 15 at Red Fort in Delhi.

She said, "Congress and BJP have been lying to the OBCs of Telangana. Congress promised 42% reservation for the OBCs during elections. BJP now says that it will give reservations only if there are no Muslims in the OBCs. Congress has till now not cleared if Muslims are included in the 42% bill that has been sent to the President for approval."

Kavitha further stated, "To expose the lies of these national parties and to make sure we get some kind of clarity from both these national parties, I have decided to take up a 72-hour hunger strike beginning tomorrow at 10 am, which will be ending on 7th August at 10 am."

She also noted that she was denied permission for the protest by the Government, after which she approached the High Court.

"The government has not given me permission. We have approached the High Court. We believe that this satyagraha, which will be taken up in a very Gandhian and peaceful manner, the HC will support us to express the voice of OBCs. There are about 112 OBC communities...", she added.

Reaction to the hunger protest and statements made by BRS MLC K Kavitha, Congress MP Mallu Ravi, noted that the Telangana Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution recommending 42% reservation for OBCs in local body polls, and the Bill was sent to the Governor, who then forwarded it to the President.

"That Bill has been sent for the consent of the Governor. The Governor has sent it to the President of India, and it has been lying there for the last 3-4 months. Telangana High Court has given a verdict saying that the Election is to be conducted within 3 months. That is why our demand is that the 42% reservation Bill as well as the Ordinance, which are pending with the President, must be immediately cleared so that we can have 42% reservation to OBCs in Telangana", Ravi said.

He further said that the state government would launch a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to push for the bill, "Our CM, all cabinet ministers, MLAs and MPs are coming to have a dharna at Jantar Mantar on 6th August. This is only to create pressure on the Government of India to get the Bill and Ordinance cleared."

The Telangana OBC Reservation Bill aims to increase the quota for OBCs in local body elections to 42%, reflecting the demographic strength and longstanding demand of backwards communities in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)