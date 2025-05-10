India News | Telangana CM Announces Rs 1 Cr Ex Gratia to Slain Anti-naxal Commandos

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a special ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to kin of the each of the three commandos of the Greyhounds, an elite anti-Naxal force of Telangana Police, who were killed after Maoists triggered landmines in Mulugu district recently.

Agency News PTI| May 10, 2025 09:38 AM IST
Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a special ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to kin of the each of the three commandos of the Greyhounds, an elite anti-Naxal force of Telangana Police, who were killed after Maoists triggered landmines in Mulugu district recently.

A late night press release from the CMO on Friday said, Rs 80 lakh would be provided under the “Security Scheme”, along with the allocation of a 300-square-yard house site. A government job would also be given to an eligible family member, he announced.

The commandos were killed when police teams comprising Mulugu police and Greyhounds units were searching the area and defusing landmines and bombs under Wazeedu police station limits in the district at around 06:00 am on May 8.

