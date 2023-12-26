New Delhi, December 26: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his deputy Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, sources said. This is Reddy's first meeting with Modi since becoming chief minister. Telangana: Apple Supplier Foxconn Officials Call on Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad, CM Assures All Support for Proposed Projects

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy Meet Modi

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy along with Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ceIjCO1dqz — Naveena (@TheNaveena) December 26, 2023

During the meeting, the chief minister is believed to have discussed pending projects and demanded the release of dues from the central government, the sources said.

